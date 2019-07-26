Severe thunderstorm spotted near Callville Bay at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. for southeastern Clark County and west-central Mohave County in northwest Arizona

A severe thunderstorm near Callville Bay at Lake Mead is moving north at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, producing hazardous boating conditions at the lake.

Las Vegas Bay, Boulder Beach, Callville Bay and Hoover Dam are the areas most likely to see the effects of the storm.

The weather service advises moving to safety now.