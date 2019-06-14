Sheriff has warning for those shooting off illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fourth of July is just around the corner and Clark County is trying to crack down on illegal fireworks.

Clark County Sheriff’s office, fire and the city of Las Vegas are teaming up to inform the public about the dangers of illegal fireworks in a series of new public service announcements. The new inter- agency initiative is called “You Light It- We Write It.”

The public is encouraged to report complaints about illegal fireworks online at www.ispyfireworks.cominstead of 3-1-1 or 9-1-1. This helps free up 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies.

Last year, fireworks caused 13,000 injuries. Every year, they cause an average of 18,500 fires in the United States and $43 million in property damage. Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane” are allowed and only from July 1 through July 4 in unincorporated areas of Clark County.

“This year, they’re exploring a civil fine instead of criminal fine and it can be very expensive. The court system will go after you civilly if you deployed the fireworks,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

If you’re caught using illegal fireworks, you can be fined up to $1,000 and disposal fees. Any fireworks purchased outside Clark County are likely to be illegal, including from vendors in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and the Moapa band of Paiutes.

If you buy from Moapa, you can shoot it off from a designated launch pad outside the store. But absolutely no fireworks of any kind are allowed at Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, Red Rock or other public land.

And this Fourth of July, keep in mind that pets, animals and those suffering from PTSD may have trouble with fireworks noise.