UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for Las Vegas valley
UPDATE at 10:27pm: A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas valley until 12:15 a.m. The advisory was issued due to low drainage issues in certain areas. The Flood Advisory is in addition to the Flood Watch issued for sourthern Nevada at 5 p.m.
Around 10:30 p.m. a very lound sound of thunder and lightning strikes were heard and seen over the Las Vegas Strip. 8 News NOW's tower camera caught it as it happened. It's in the video below.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Showers passed through parts of the Las Vegas valley Thursday. The drops of rain started to fall under dark skies during the afternoon hours. But the storm system has maintained focus in northeast Clark and Mohave counties.
According to Meteorologist Tedd Florendo, a Flash Flood Watch will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. Friday. The watch is for the Las Vegas valley and areas north of I-15, which encompasses all of Lincoln, Nye, and Inyo counties.
A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible in the areas mentioned from storms that could dump enough rain to create localized flooding in just minutes.
The strongest storms are expected Thursday night. Gusty winds and lightning will also be an issue with the storms. The rainy weather will cause temperatures to remain nearly 15 degrees below normal through the weekend.
Rain could be an issue for the Friday morning commute because of slick roads. Thursday and Friday's expected wet weather deviates from the norm because May is typically our driest month.
Fire destroys home during lightning storm
Fire destroyed a south valley home late Thursday night, at the same time thunder and lightning rumbled across Southern Nevada.
Clark County Firefighters could not immediately say if lightning was the blame for the fire on Skipping Stone Lane, near Pebble and Las Vegas Boulevard. One person inside the house was able to escape without injuries.Read the Full Article
Buttigieg to headline LGBTQ event in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, will give the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign's 14th Annual Las Vegas Gala Saturday night at Caesars Palace. The event benefits the HRC, the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights group.
The HRC gala is expected to include celebrities and other politicians, including Democratic Rep. Dina Titus and Nevada State Attorney General Aaron Ford. Stephanie Stallworth, director of public affairs at Cox Communications, will be honored with the Alley for Equality Award.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay candidate to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. The first openly gay major-party candidate was Fred Karger, who ran for the Republican nomination in 2012. Buttigieg announced he is gay in 2015, and married Christian Glezman in 2018.Read the Full Article
I-Team: Clark County asbestos could be dangerous for off-roaders
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Geologists from UNLV have confirmed some unsettling suspicions, namely, that an estimated one million acres in Clark County has asbestos in the rocks and soil.
Naturally-occurring asbestos was first found in the ground in Clark County in 2013.
Since then, the same scientists have proven that asbestos exists in 20 percent of the land in Clark County, including acreage that is designated for off-road recreation, an activity that will kick up clouds of dust that are filled with asbestos fibers.Read the Full Article
