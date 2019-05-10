UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for Las Vegas valley Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for Las Vegas valley Showers pass through Las Vegas valley prev next

UPDATE at 10:27pm: A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas valley until 12:15 a.m. The advisory was issued due to low drainage issues in certain areas. The Flood Advisory is in addition to the Flood Watch issued for sourthern Nevada at 5 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m. a very lound sound of thunder and lightning strikes were heard and seen over the Las Vegas Strip. 8 News NOW's tower camera caught it as it happened. It's in the video below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Showers passed through parts of the Las Vegas valley Thursday. The drops of rain started to fall under dark skies during the afternoon hours. But the storm system has maintained focus in northeast Clark and Mohave counties.

According to Meteorologist Tedd Florendo, a Flash Flood Watch will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. Friday. The watch is for the Las Vegas valley and areas north of I-15, which encompasses all of Lincoln, Nye, and Inyo counties.

A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible in the areas mentioned from storms that could dump enough rain to create localized flooding in just minutes.

The strongest storms are expected Thursday night. Gusty winds and lightning will also be an issue with the storms. The rainy weather will cause temperatures to remain nearly 15 degrees below normal through the weekend.

Rain could be an issue for the Friday morning commute because of slick roads. Thursday and Friday's expected wet weather deviates from the norm because May is typically our driest month.

