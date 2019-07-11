Sisolak calls newly reported radioactive waste shipment illegal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s state and congressional leaders are looking for answers after news of more radioactive waste shipments to the Nevada National Security Site.

Gov. Sisolak announced today he was notified by the Department of Energy about a shipment of waste classified as low-level on July 3.

Sisolak said the shipment was misclassified, and therefor unapproved by the agreement that sets standards for what can be shipped. He said the shipment was illegal.

The state filed a lawsuit after similar shipments that began last year.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the news isn’t surprising.