Sleeves Up: Help those who need blood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent plea for blood donors because there is less than a three-day supply of most blood types.

Recently, donations have been lower than usual and a shortage of blood can mean delays in medical care.

“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate. 8 News Now is holding a “Sleeves Up” blood donation telethon on Friday, July 26 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. where you can call in to make an appointment. Appointments are required to make a donation. You can do also do that by clicking here.