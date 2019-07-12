SLIDESHOW: Nevada State Museum’s working to digitize historical photos

Fremont street, 1930’s, with the station at the end of the road. Photo: Nevada State Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Museum Las Vegas is working on a monumental challenge to preserve Southern Nevada’s history one photo at a time. The undertaking is just the beginning in what is sure to be a lengthy process as the museum has more than a million prints and negatives still to process.

“This digitization project is a long-term effort that will extend the museum’s reach far beyond Las Vegas,” said Dennis McBride, director of the Nevada State Museum Las Vegas. “Eventually, our entire photo collection will be uploaded and easily accessible to researchers around the world.”





Fremont street, 1930’s, with the station at the end of the road. Photo: Nevada State Museum







The museum’s Photography Digitization Project, which was started in 2017, recently surpassed 9,000 digitized images that are available online for researchers, educators, and the local community to access remotely.

The Photography Collection includes many images of Southern Nevada, including of the Las Vegas valley with its winding creek and ranches to the boom and bust of the mining towns. But after the building of the Hoover Dam, and eventually, the evolution of Las Vegas into the entertainment capital of the world, many now are just ghost towns.

What has been achieved so far has been made possible through the efforts of the museum team and volunteers, who research, catalog and scan photographs and negatives. The support group, Friends of Nevada State Museum Las Vegas, provided the scanning technology through the generosity of their donors.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to assist with research, scanning, or cataloging for this project should contact Sarah Hulme at (702) 822-8738 or shulme@nevadaculture.org.

To access and view all of the photographs go here and select research.