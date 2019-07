LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Another Las Vegas resort is changing its name and this time, it’s going back in time.

New owner of the SLS Resort Alex Meruelo announced Thursday night to partygoers the hotel will be rebranded to the ‘Sahara Las Vegas’ along with its $150 million in renovations. The move was expected for months and became a reality that thrilled the people in attendance.

8 News Now Anchor Sasha Loftis has the story.