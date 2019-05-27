SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Memorial Day Weekend is usually the official kick-off for Las Vegas pool parties, but this year a short drive can give people an entirely different experience.

Those who originally planned on beating the heat by camping on the mountain may now be in for an added treat – snow.

Late season snow on a long holiday weekend may catch some by surprise. This will likely cause significant impacts to those recreating above 7000'. May be wise to check road conditions before heading out. #azwx #cawx #nvwx @InyoInfo @HumboldtToiyabe pic.twitter.com/FSpZGkW4Oc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 25, 2019

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Sierra, White, and Spring Mountains from 5 a.m. on May 26 through 11 a.m. on May 27 (Memorial Day). The National Weather Service is expecting 2-6" of snowfall at 7000-feet and 6-12" at 8,500-feet elevation.

