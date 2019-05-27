SNOW IN MAY? Unusual weather has Mt. Charleston prepping for a snowy Memorial Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Memorial Day Weekend is usually the official kick-off for Las Vegas pool parties, but this year a short drive can give people an entirely different experience.
Those who originally planned on beating the heat by camping on the mountain may now be in for an added treat – snow.
Late season snow on a long holiday weekend may catch some by surprise. This will likely cause significant impacts to those recreating above 7000'. May be wise to check road conditions before heading out. #azwx #cawx #nvwx @InyoInfo @HumboldtToiyabe pic.twitter.com/FSpZGkW4Oc— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 25, 2019
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Sierra, White, and Spring Mountains from 5 a.m. on May 26 through 11 a.m. on May 27 (Memorial Day). The National Weather Service is expecting 2-6" of snowfall at 7000-feet and 6-12" at 8,500-feet elevation.
More Local News Stories
-
Bollard installation project resumes on the strip this weekby Alan Squires / May 26, 2019
After the Memorial Day weekend wraps up, a project aimed to protect pedestrians on the Las Vegas strip starts up again.
On Tuesday crews will begin installing more than 3,000 bollards near the Mandalay Bay and Fashion Show Mall. Darlene Melendez has the latest on this project.Read the Full Article
-
137-year-old Winchester rifle found in Nevada has new homeMay 26, 2019
BAKER, Nev. (AP) - A 137-year-old rifle found five years ago leaning against a juniper tree in Great Basin National Park in Nevada is now part of an exhibit dedicated to the "Forgotten Winchester" at the park visitor center near the Utah border.
The weathered Winchester Model 1873 is in a case designed to capture the way it looked when park archaeologist Eva Jensen stumbled across it on a rocky outcrop above Strawberry Creek during an archaeological survey.
Based on its condition, experts believe the weapon might have been abandoned in the forest more than a century ago.Read the Full Article
-
Sigler family picks up son's diplomaby Hector Mejia, Jonathan Cisowski / May 25, 2019
Memorial Day weekend marked thousands of CCSD students graduating from high school while one family is mourning the loss of their son.
Michael Sigler was supposed to cross the stage Saturday, but a crash left him brain-dead last week. His family later pulled him off life support. Sigler was a senior at Cimarron High School, who had a fascination with reptiles, the outdoors, and his motorcycle.
The 18-year-old was on his motorcycle when police say another teenager crashed into him. The incident happened just after he left the school campus.Read the Full Article
