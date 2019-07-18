SNWA wants to keep quarter-cent sales tax in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A quarter-cent sales tax that funds water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Clark County is set to expire in 2025.

The tax was approved by voters back in the 1990s. Now, the Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to make it permanent and discussed the issue at a Thursday morning public hearing meeting.

The petition to make the tax permanent is headed to the Clark County Board of Commissioners. They’ll hold a public hearing on this and then vote on whether or not it’ll become permanent.

During today’s hearing, staff members with SNWA urged the board of directors to support making the existing quarter-cent sales tax permanent.

Clark County has been collecting the funds since 1999 for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in the Las Vegas Valley. During that time, the county was experiencing explosive growth and needed to fulfill water needs.

The sales tax was approved by a ballot initiative but the tax was set to expire in 2025 or when $2.3 billion is collected.

Those opposing the continuation of the tax said it’s an unnecessary burden. But those in favor said this sales tax ensures that tourists also pay their share for infrastructure needs.

“We wanted to clarify today that the need was great in Southern Nevada as a whole in Clark County that’s where we want the dollars to stay and it’s truly an infrastructure piece for our growth here in Southern Nevada and to upgrade things over time,” said Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, SNWA.

The board will ask county commissioners to not allow the funds to be used on any pipeline projects, which was a concern for some at the meeting.

This matter should go before the Clark County commissioners within the next two months.

A two-thirds majority vote is required to make to make the tax permanent.