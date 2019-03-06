Social worker accused of inappropriate behavior with students gets $150K bail; alleged victim speaks Social worker accused of inappropriate behavior with students granted $150K bail; alleged victim speaks out prev next

LAS VEGAS - A social worker arrested for inappropriate behavior with two students while training to be a licensed school social worker was in court Tuesday.

Lawrence Anthony Winston, 31, was contracted through the Clark County School District and working at Chapparel High School when he was accused of the inappropriate behavior as well as child abuse.

On Tuesday, a judge set Winston's bail at $150,000. If Winston posts bail he must wear a monitoring device, along with stay away from schools and anyone under 15-years-old.

One of Winston's alleged accusers spoke to 8 News NOW Monday night right after his arrest. She claims he touched her inappropriately last week. For the student's protection, 8 News NOW has decided not to identify her.

"So I go to the social worker’s office, and I see that his door is open and I go inside, and I tell him I’m not feeling OK; I’m really sad, and I really need someone that I can trust," the student accuser said.

But according to her, Winston soon violated that trust when he caressed her ankle and asked her inappropriate questions.

"He asks me if I’ve ever dated a black guy," she said. "He asked me if I’ve ever smoked marijuana. At one point he even kisses me on the neck."

She said she left once the bell rang, but she returned the next day to confront him about his actions.

"I slip in you can’t be playing around with kids; you can’t be touching kids," she said she told him. "It’s very unprofessional." She said Winston then "glosses it over and you know he laughs and smirks." I couldn’t believe it so I walked out and I reported it."

The student says she's still processing everything that happened.

"So seeing this experience, that was a big shock and very traumatizing for me.”

Police arrested Winston last week. CCSD terminated his employment after contracting him in October as a "Safe School Professional" through Progressus Therapy. CCSD defines the Safe School Professional role as "the professionals meet the needs of schools, students and families in the Clark County School District using a strengths-based and system-wide approach. Those in that position work in an open setting and do "interventions for students and families pertaining to their social and emotional well- being as it relates to their academic success. "

Safe School Professionals undergo background checks like all employees before being hired. There are roughly 120 in the district, and all must have a bachelor's degree or higher level of education.