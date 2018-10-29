SoulCycle to make Las Vegas debut in November

SoulCycle

LAS VEGAS - SoulCycle is set to open its first studio in Las Vegas on November 10.

The luxury fitness and lifestyle brand will open a studio inside the new Wynn Plaza taking over 3,145 square-feet of the 70,000 square-foot retail destination. It will include a studio, shop, two gender-neutral showers, and three bathrooms.

Classes are designed to cater to tourists who want to get a workout in during the travels.

According to a press release, SoulCycle classes will cost $38 with a special Detox package of 2 classes for $76. Nevada residents will be able to buy packages of three, five, ten, and thirty classes at a preferred rate. SoulCycle will validate parking once per day, per vehicle for customers.