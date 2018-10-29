Local News

SoulCycle to make Las Vegas debut in November

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 11:17 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 11:17 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - SoulCycle is set to open its first studio in Las Vegas on November 10.

The luxury fitness and lifestyle brand will open a studio inside the new Wynn Plaza taking over 3,145 square-feet of the 70,000 square-foot retail destination.  It will include a studio, shop, two gender-neutral showers, and three bathrooms.

Classes are designed to cater to tourists who want to get a workout in during the travels.  

According to a press release, SoulCycle classes will cost $38 with a special Detox package of 2 classes for $76.  Nevada residents will be able to buy packages of three, five, ten, and thirty classes at a preferred rate.  SoulCycle will validate parking once per day, per vehicle for customers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected