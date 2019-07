LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Look out for more ramp closures in the Spaghetti Bowl Wednesday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will shut down the Interstate 15 north and southbound ramps to U.S. 95 southbound will be blocked from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

And the U.S. 95 southbound ramp to Interstate 15 northbound will be closed during the same period.

Crews will be marking lanes.

NDOT reports that Project Neon is 97 percent complete.