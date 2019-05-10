Special deals for Mom on Mother's Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Plenty of restaurants are offering special deals for Mother's Day. Here are a few of them:
- BJ'S Restaurant & Brewhouse - Receive a free commemorative stemless wine glass on Saturday or Sunday. Want to stay in? Receive free delivery from BJ's using the code THANKSMOM on DoorDash
- Fogo de Chão - Receive a gift card for a free meal to redeem May 13-July 11 if you dine-in on Sunday
- Giordano's - Receive a free dessert when dining in or redeem online using code 190-553-184
- Macaroni Grill - Receive a $20 gift card to use on your next visit when you dine-in on Sunday
- Miller's Ale House - Receive a free glass of house wine or sangria with entree purchase plus $10 off $30+ on your next visit
- P.F. Chang's - Receive a free mini desert with dine-in purchase on Sunday
- Ruth's Chris - Receive a $25 gift card Saturday or Sunday to be redeemed May 13-June 30
- Texas de Brazil - Free non-alcoholic drink and dessert with meal purchase on Sunday
- TGI Fridays - Receive a free dessert with online purchase of $30+ on Sunday
- Wienerschnitzel - Receive a free chili dog, small fries, and soda. You have to show proof that you're a mom (bring children with you, show a family photo, or share a family story with employee)
Be sure to check locally-owned restaurants to see if they're offering any specials as well.
NEW VIDEO: Fire destroys home during lightning storm
New video shows the moment massive flames ravaged a home in a neighborhood in south Las Vegas. The video was captured by neighbor Ana Pina. She said her husband pulled the homeowner from the blaze.
The fire sparked Thursday night as thunder and lightning rumbled across Southern Nevada. Clark County Firefighters could not immediately say if lightning was the blame for the fire on Skipping Stone Lane, near Pebble and Las Vegas Boulevard.
One person inside the house was able to escape without injuries. 8 News NOW spoke with the homeowner's sister-in-law and she said he and his cat are ok.Read the Full Article
Expert tree trimmers prepare workers for possible emergencies that can turn deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- As summer approaches, tree care may be at the top of homeowner's to do list.
"Right now, summer is coming along; it's palm season, a lot of people want to have their palm trees trimmed," said Stephen Quintana, assistant safety coordinator of First Choice Tree Service.
But it's also one of the most dangerous jobs, so local companies are working together to train their workers in the field, while also warning others to be careful.Read the Full Article
President of conservative group at UNLV booted due to racist viral video
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- There is outrage around the Las Vegas valley after a racist video circulated that includes the student leader of a conservative organization on the UNLV's campus circulated around social media.
In the Snapchat video, which was not dated, Riley Grisar, the then president of Turning Point USA, is seen with a woman flashing a white power hand sign. Both are even heard saying, "white power," before the woman drops the F-word and uses a racial slur, which is repeated by the person taking the video, who then flips off the camera. The text on the screen also features the f-word
The video emerged in recent days and has been making its way around the internet and on social media. Grisar has since deleted his social media accounts. 8 News NOW called some phone numbers associated with his family in one instance, a person who answered the phone hung up on Reporter Patrick Walker when he asked for Grisar.Read the Full Article
