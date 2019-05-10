Special deals for Mom on Mother's Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- There is outrage around the Las Vegas valley after a racist video circulated that includes the student leader of a conservative organization on the UNLV's campus circulated around social media.

In the Snapchat video, which was not dated, Riley Grisar, the then president of Turning Point USA, is seen with a woman flashing a white power hand sign. Both are even heard saying, "white power," before the woman drops the F-word and uses a racial slur, which is repeated by the person taking the video, who then flips off the camera. The text on the screen also features the f-word

The video emerged in recent days and has been making its way around the internet and on social media. Grisar has since deleted his social media accounts. 8 News NOW called some phone numbers associated with his family in one instance, a person who answered the phone hung up on Reporter Patrick Walker when he asked for Grisar.