LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Metro Police say multiple people were transported to area hospitals after a four-car crash Thursday night.

According to investigators, the crash occurred at 9: 00 p.m. on South Decatur and West Cactus just outside the intersection.

The drivers injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say impairment and speed were factors in the crash.

