UPDATE: Spirit Airlines flight delayed from Las Vegas after reports of fumes on board

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Spirit Airlines flight scheduled to leave Las Vegas Wednesday morning was delayed at McCarran International Airport after reports of fumes inside the plane.

Fifteen passengers on the plane requested medical assistance and received that at the gate, according to Spirit Airlines. One passenger, six crewmembers and one medical responder were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The smell resembled oil, an airline official said. Flight 170 was scheduled to leave for Minneapolis at 8:30 a.m.

The airline says the aircraft has been taken out of service to be checked by maintenance crews. Spirit Airlines says passgeners will be accomodated on other flights and given meals and full refunds or future travel vouchers.