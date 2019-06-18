Sprinklers not required in office building destroyed in massive fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a massive fire in a Las Vegas valley office complex. The Park at 3900 near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue is now destroyed.

Fire officials say the building had no fire sprinklers because they weren’t required. All that is left is a large pile of charred rubble.

The fire ripped through the building for hours. As investigators continue looking for the cause of Monday’s massive blaze, one of the reasons why it spread so quickly is coming into focus.

“It did not require sprinklers,” said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell.

Even so, Cassell says The Park at 3900 was up to code. That’s because it followed the rules when it was built in the 1980s and was grandfathered in. But building requirements change over time. Two-story office buildings, larger than 10,000 square feet, would be required to have sprinklers if they were built after 2005.

“As we get more and more knowledge, we change codes, we change safety standards, we have made buildings safer as they go,” said Danny Horvat, Clark County Building and Fire Prevention.

Now, the rules are even stricter.

Part of the 2018 Clark County fire code states, “for buildings constructed in accordance with the international building code, approved automatic sprinklers systems are required where the building area exceeds 5,000 square feet.”

But commercial real estate expert Frank Gatski says buildings without fire sprinklers are still safe. Businesses just need to be proactive.

“You work closely with your fire inspector to make sure you have all the proper fire protections: smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, emergency lighting and so forth,” said Gatski, president and CEO, Gatski Commercial Real Estate Services.

But smoke alarms did not alert any agencies during Monday’s fire. Cassell believes the blaze started and spread in the common attic where there are no alarms.

Now, Cassell has another mission in mind for fire sprinklers.

“I believe in fire sprinklers, they save lives, they buy our firefighters the time to get to a building before a fire gets out of hand, so they can control the fire,” he said. “I’m a very firm believer in fire sprinklers in both commercial and residential structures.”

Despite that, there are no plans right now to go back and retrofit any older buildings. One of the reasons is because of how costly it is.

As far as Monday’s fire goes, investigators are still collecting evidence and doing witness interviews to figure out what caused it.