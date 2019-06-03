State Senate passes bill to extend Modified Business Tax; reallocated money to fund teacher raises

Nevada State Senate passes Senate Bill 551, which is the bill to extend Modified Business Tax, shifting additional dollars to K-12 education and school safety. The shift will fund $72 million in teacher raises.

A total of $52 million will go to the teachers in the Clark County School District.

The Modified Business Tax bill has been a point of contention for a while now. The measure has shaped up to be one of the largest political fights in the last day of the 2019 legislative session. Republicans issued strong objections to extending the payroll tax, which Democrats say along with $72 million going toward teacher pay raises, it will also give an extra $16.7 million to school safety efforts.

Republicans say they agree with supporting education, but argued the state has a surplus of money to fund the efforts. The Senate Democrats passed the measure with a simple majority vote and did not sway any Republicans.

SB551 still needs to go to the Assembly for passage before midnight.

Politics NOW hosts Patrick Walker and Steve Sebelius have the details.