Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position

LAS VEGAS - Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.

According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.

Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It’s now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. pic.twitter.com/QBvnaq9FQq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 5, 2019

It’s now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. No other details were released.