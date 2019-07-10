Student debt survey ranks Nevada No. 44 in the nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Student debt, a talking point for several Democrats running for president, is a whopping $1.49 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

But the level of debt varies from state to state, with South Dakota rated as the state with the worst problem, as calculated by a new survey from WalletHub.

Nevada ranks 44th on the list, and registers as the state with the third-lowest average student debt. The overall ranking is based on 12 factors of indebtedness and earning opportunities.

In one measure used in the overall ranking, Nevada comes in at No. 5 for the highest unemployment rate for people from 25-34, tied with New Mexico.