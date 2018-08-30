Students injured in fight on school bus; officers use pepper spray

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Clark County School Police are investigating a fight that occurred on a school bus that left some students injured.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near Centennial Parkway and the 215.

According to Clark County School Police, five students were involved in the fight; three of the students were cited.

Some of the students were injured during the fight, others were hurt when officers used pepper spray. Medical personnel is at the scene providing assistance to the injured students.

There weren't any other details released.

