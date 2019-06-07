Suspect arrested after threatening to blow up Siegel Suites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several streets were closed in the area of Twain Avenue and Paradise Road due to a bomb threat made at the Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Avenue.

Las Vegas police have confirmed that the suspect threatened to “blow this entire place up.” He was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. and no signs of a bomb were found on premisis.

