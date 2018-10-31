Suspect arrested in October 27 deadly shooting, fistfight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - One person has been arrested after a physical altercation later turned into a deadly shooting.

Metro Police arrested 27-year-old Noel Shakespeare after a fight and shooting took place in the morning hours of October 27.

The incident occurred on the 6000 block of Conroe Court where officers located a male victim lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 8:15 a.m. The victim was transported to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition and later died on October 29.

Investigators say the victim’s girlfriend had her cellphone stolen. The female and her boyfriend were able to track it to the 6000 block of Concore Court. The male victim exited the vehicle and confronted Shakespeare.

A short time later, the two individuals engaged in a fistfight in the driveway.

The fight moved onto the street when Shakespeare took out a handgun and shot the victim.

Shakespeare left the scene driving a small SUV, according to police.

On October 27 around 3:15 p.m, Shakespeare turned himself in to police without incident and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He's currently faces charges on Attempt Murder, Battery With Use of Deadly Weapon, Open Murder.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.