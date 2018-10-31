Suspect killed by Metro had handmade plastic knife, ignored police commands Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The shooting happened on Saturday, Oct. 27 outside a home near Decatur and Robindale in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

"The suspect was talking to himself and he pointed his sword at vehicles and started walking door to door down the street," said Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank, Metro.

Sergeant Buford Kenton, 36, and Officer Cameran Gunn, 29, responded to calls a suspicious person holding what appeared to be a weapon. When they arrived, body camera video shows officers pleading with 44-year-old Lloyd Napouk to drop the item, but he doesn't and he keeps advancing toward the officers.

Napouk was fatally shot by both officers, said Assistant Sheriff Hank.

The officers did call for non-lethal force, including K-9s.

"Unfortunately, the shooting occured before it arrived," Asst. Sheriff Hank said.

Metro was asked why the officers didn't use the taser, which they had with them.

"Based on their perception of the threat and his movements and failure to comply, that they felt at that time that they deployed deadly force," Asst. Sheriff Hank said.

WATCH: Entire news conference, including body camera video