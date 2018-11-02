Swastikas spray-painted on southwest Las Vegas home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A homeowner in a southwest community woke up to quite a horrible surprise. Swastikas were spray-painted on his garage door and the steps leading to his home.

This occurred in a neighborhood near Russell Road and Hualapai Way, just a few minutes from Bishop Gorman High School.

The act looks to be a prank made in poor taste, but it takes on an even more frightening tone given the murder of 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue last weekend.

On a day where the Jewish community in Las Vegas is gathering to show their unity, these type of images and actions are a reminder that their message is needed as much now as ever before.

Morley Fulgencio, the homeowner, says he didn't see or hear anything last night, and has no idea who would do this to his home. He noticed the damage this morning and filed a police report.

Fulgencio says he's not really angry anymore, mainly, because so many of his neighbors stopped by his home offering to help. There act of kindness is the reason his home was back in tip top shape by the end of the day Thursday.

News of the damage to Morley Fulgencio's home spread quickly on social media, resulting in an outpouring of support. A man who owns a graffiti removal company offered to remove the spray paint for free.

According to F​​ulgencio, he and his family have been living in the Summerlin neighborhood for seven years and they've never had any issues, until Thursday.

"I'm pretty light hearted," F​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ulgencio said. I mean I was kind of angry this morning like 'what the hell,' you know? But you know, it is what it is at the moment. Like I said, with the people coming through. It's amazing."

Metro detectives and CSI crews went to the scene to collect evidence. Police officers also patrolled the area. Many homes in the neighborhood have security cameras, but it's unclear if police were able to recover any helpful surveillance video.

Metro Police said the act isn't being considered as a hate crime, because they don't think the family was targeted.

