Teacher battling breast cancer forced to pay for substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A California teacher who's battling breast cancer isn't just facing mounting medical fees: She's also being forced to pay for her own replacement. And it turns out this shocking news is legal because, in California, it's the law.

The teacher, whose identity is being withheld to protect her privacy, is a veteran second-grade teacher at San Francisco's Glen Park Elementary School.

When parents heard she was actually required to pay for her own substitute, they were outraged and launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost.