Teacher’s Union reacts to change in school funding formula

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the legislative session came to an end Monday night, state lawmakers approved a change to the way Nevada schools are funded.

The Clark County School District is calling the move historic news. Nevada’s education funding formula hasn’t been updated in 52 years.

In a tweet, CCSD says it now has the money to provide employees an average of 2 percent seniority increase, plus a 3 percent cost of living increase, with the passing of a couple Senate bills Monday night.

Those bills are now headed to Governor Steve Sisolak’s desk.