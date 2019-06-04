Teacher’s Union reacts to change in school funding formula

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the legislative session came to an end Monday night, state lawmakers approved a change to the way Nevada schools are funded.
The Clark County School District is calling the move historic news. Nevada’s education funding formula hasn’t been updated in 52 years.
In a tweet, CCSD says it now has the money to provide employees an average of 2 percent seniority increase, plus a 3 percent cost of living increase, with the passing of a couple Senate bills Monday night.
Thanks to @GovSisolak, @Nicole4Nevada, @JasonFrierson and other legislative leaders for the increase in K-12 funding in the upcoming biennium! #SB551 just passed the Assembly and is on its way to the Governor for signature. pic.twitter.com/7UIsOjjWjx — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) June 4, 2019
Those bills are now headed to Governor Steve Sisolak’s desk.