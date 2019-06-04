Breaking News
Report: Security guard shot man, returned to his rounds

Teacher’s Union reacts to change in school funding formula

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) As the legislative session came to an end Monday night, state lawmakers approved a change to the way Nevada schools are funded. 

The Clark County School District is calling the move historic news. Nevada’s education funding formula hasn’t been updated in 52 years. 

In a tweet, CCSD says it now has the money to provide employees an average of 2 percent seniority increase, plus a 3 percent cost of living increase, with the passing of a couple Senate bills Monday night. 

Those bills are now headed to Governor Steve Sisolak’s desk. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories