Breaking News
Barricade situation closes area near Jones and Vegas Drive

Teen accused of killing 75-year-old man indicted by grand jury

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Las Vegas teen accused of killing a security guard at an apartment complex was indicted Tuesday by the Clark County grand jury.

Metro Police said 16-year-old Anthony Okelberry killed 75-year-old Hursey Dale Addison on April 22 at an apartment complex on Mountain Vista Street near Russell Road. 

  • Okelberry faces the following charges:
  • Murder with use of a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years of age or older
  • Robbery with use of a deadly weapon
  • Discharging firearm at or into an occupied structure, vehicle, aircraft, or watercraft
  • Carry concealed firearm or other deadly weapon
  • Possession of dangerous weapon on school property

Okelberry was arrested at Del Sol High School on April 25. Police said he had a handgun with him at the time of his arrest.

On May 1, a Clark County judge set Okelberry’s bail at $250,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories