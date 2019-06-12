Teen accused of killing 75-year-old man indicted by grand jury

A Las Vegas teen accused of killing a security guard at an apartment complex was indicted Tuesday by the Clark County grand jury.

Metro Police said 16-year-old Anthony Okelberry killed 75-year-old Hursey Dale Addison on April 22 at an apartment complex on Mountain Vista Street near Russell Road.

Okelberry faces the following charges:

Murder with use of a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years of age or older

Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Discharging firearm at or into an occupied structure, vehicle, aircraft, or watercraft

Carry concealed firearm or other deadly weapon

Possession of dangerous weapon on school property

Okelberry was arrested at Del Sol High School on April 25. Police said he had a handgun with him at the time of his arrest.

On May 1, a Clark County judge set Okelberry’s bail at $250,000.