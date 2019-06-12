Teen accused of killing 75-year-old man indicted by grand jury

A Las Vegas teen accused of killing a security guard at an apartment complex was indicted Tuesday by the Clark County grand jury.
Metro Police said 16-year-old Anthony Okelberry killed 75-year-old Hursey Dale Addison on April 22 at an apartment complex on Mountain Vista Street near Russell Road.
- Okelberry faces the following charges:
- Murder with use of a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years of age or older
- Robbery with use of a deadly weapon
- Discharging firearm at or into an occupied structure, vehicle, aircraft, or watercraft
- Carry concealed firearm or other deadly weapon
- Possession of dangerous weapon on school property
Okelberry was arrested at Del Sol High School on April 25. Police said he had a handgun with him at the time of his arrest.
On May 1, a Clark County judge set Okelberry’s bail at $250,000.