Teen arrested for possessing loaded gun at Sierra Vista High School

LAS VEGAS - A student at Sierra Vista High School was arrested Tuesday for bringing a weapon to school. The school is located at 100 W Robindale Road near Buffalo and Robindale.

According to Clark County School Police, officers with State Juvenile Parole and Probation were at the school doing a random check on the teen who was on probation.

During the check, officers found a loaded .45 caliber gun.

The teen is facing one charge of having a loaded firearm on school property.

Parents are frustrated.

"Where are these parents at in the morning when these kids go to school," asked Vanessa Brooks, a local grandparent? "No kids should bring a gun to school and hurt somebody else's kids. We shouldn't have to deal with that."