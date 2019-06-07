Teens charged as adults in Henderson shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens accused of being involved in a shootout that left one person dead and two others injured will be charged as adults. The two people injured are said to be juveniles, police said.

According to Henderson Police, Josue Giovanni and Tahj Simeus, who are said to be around the ages of 16 and 17, were involved in the deadly shooting that occurred Friday, May 31 near Van Wagenen Street and Major Avenue. Henderson Police and firefighters responded to the 300 block of Bright Sumac Court in reference to multiple reports of gunshots being fired, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Two additional people were also suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Henderson Police says its preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a narcotic’s related shooting. Detectives identified Giovanni, Simeus, and 22-year-old Joseph DeFrancisco as the suspects in the what was supposed to be a robbery, but instead, it turned into 1st-degree murder.

DeFrancisco arrested the following day. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.