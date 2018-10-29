The battle against fentanyl: Accused drug dealer charged in connection with woman's death Video

LAS VEGAS - Christiana Kuerner passed away at the age of 25 in March of 2017. She was living in the Las Vegas area and originally from Ohio. Her death was ruled an accident by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Now Tianna Cordova, a 35-year-old Henderson woman, faces a charge in connection with Kuerner’s death. She was indicted in August for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and other drug trafficking-related charges.

According to federal prosecutors, Cordova was selling oxycodone and amphetamine (Adderall), and the substance she provided to Kuerner was laced with fentanyl. Cordova’s case is the first of its kind in southern Nevada because an accused drug dealer federally charged in connection with a fentanyl death.

“It’s cheaper to make,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill of the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA. “It’s all about economics. You know, it’s the least amount of product I could put into something or at least amount of money I could put into something to make a profit. That’s what I’m gonna do if I’m a drug dealer.”

Cordova’s co-defendant, Robert Thornburg, also faces drug trafficking charges but he's not charged in connection with Kuerner’s death.

Neill would not comment on Cordova’s pending criminal case, but he did sit down with the I-Team to discuss fentanyl.

“You won’t know they’re laced with fentanyl unless it’s too late,” Neill told the I-Team.

He said fentanyl seizures have increased in southern Nevada within the past year. The quantities: 20,000 to 30,000 tablets at a time.

In early October, federal agencies held a press conference to announce a billboard campaign to help combat the proclaimed opioid crisis. Fentanyl was identified as a major concern.

“More than 20,000 people in the United States were killed last year by one drug: Fentanyl,” said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Duncan.

“What we’re talking about is a street-level fentanyl which is a harm to us all and could even contaminate those members of law enforcement executing their daily duties,” Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said. Rouse heads the FBI’s Las Vegas office.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and powerful painkiller which when prescribed by a physician should be heavily monitored. Street level fentanyl is being made in China, trafficked through Mexico, and ending up in places like Nevada by vehicle, airplane or mail. According to the DEA, it is a hundred times more powerful than heroin, and carfentanil, which is also showing up in southern Nevada a thousand times more powerful.

The I-Team has learned of at least 26 fentanyl-related deaths in Clark County from January through September of 2018; all of them but one were ruled accidental, like Kuerner’s.

If you or someone you know struggles from drug addiction, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.