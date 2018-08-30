The+Source dispensaries to give discount on cannabis-infused coffee for National Coffee Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The+Source dispensaries will rise and shine on National Coffee Day with coffee trucks and specials on its Cannabrew cold-brew coffee by HOPE Nevada and Terra Bites by Kiva Confections on Sept. 29.



Regularly priced at $25, The+Source will offer the 100 mg Cannabrew cannabis-infused coffee for $20. Patients and recreational customers are also invited to take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free deal on the Terra Bites, made with micro-roasted Tanzanian espresso beans coated in dark chocolate, priced at $25 per container.



The dispensaries will hosts coffee trucks at both locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Joe 2 Go at the Las Vegas location and Angry Joe Coffee at the Henderson store.



The+Source offers more than 30 different strains of cannabis, as well as a variety of concentrates, edibles and related medical marijuana products. Premium flower is priced at $15 per gram and value flower is priced at $13 per gram. It stands apart from other dispensaries through experienced operators, quality and selection of products, along with the experience of Dr. William Troutt, who is renowned for his expertise in cannabis treatments.