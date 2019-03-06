Therapy dog offers kisses, encouragement to Forbuss students
LAS VEGAS - Therapy dogs are known for providing comfort to people going through a difficult time in their lives. But what about helping kids in the classroom?
An elementary school in the southwest valley is learning that it has big benefits.
"You should never underestimate the power of a dog," said Heather Oney, a 3rd grade teacher at Forbuss Elementary School.
That dog is Lucy. She's basically part of the staff at the school -- and even has the badge the prove it.
Oney is Lucy's owner. She got her furry friend certified as a facility dog, or therapy dog, for her students.
Whether it's reading with the class or sharing a smooch, Lucy knows how to respond to human emotions.
"From the time Lucy was about 6-months-old, I knew she had a special gift, and I had hoped one day, to be able to utilize her in some capacity with children. So, here she is spreading joy and love at school," Oney said.
Even though this is Lucy's first year at Forbuss Elementary, she's already made a big difference by inspiring the students to love learning.
"Children love reading to Lucy," Oney said. "When a child reads to a dog, they're no longer focused on if their messing up their words. She just provides them with the patience and kindness that they need to practice, and ultimately excel."
A 2017 public health review says, "Most studies reported significant benefits of having animal-assisted interventions in the school setting."
"She makes us happy," said Savannah White, 3rd grade student.
The kids notice it too.
"I pet her, and then when I went back to my seat, I was kind of getting the math problems, getting it better, and understanding it," White said.
"She's very comfortable to be around stuff, because she lets you know that you're safe and secure in the classroom," said Lexi Woods, 3rd grade student.
Strutting their stuff across the Forbuss floors, Lucy and Heather want their story to be just the beginning.
"Hopefully pave the way for more classrooms and schools to have a facility dog on campus," Oney said.
Therapy dogs in schools is a newer trend, so it's not very widespread. Right now, there are only a handful of therapy dogs at CCSD schools.
More Local News Stories
-
Social worker accused of inappropriate behavior with students gets $150K bail; alleged victim speaks
A social worker arrested for inappropriate behavior with two students while training to be a licensed school social worker was in court Tuesday.
Lawrence Anthony Winston, 31, was contracted through the Clark County School District and working at Chapparel High School when he was accused of the inappropriate behavior as well as child abuse.
On Tuesday, a judge set Winston's bail at $150,000. If Winston posts bail he must wear a monitoring device, along with stay away from schools and anyone under 15-years-old.Read the Full Article
-
School allows teens to work on college credits while attending high school
Operating under a dual-credit model, Nevada State High School allows juniors and seniors to complete high school while receiving credits towards college.
And now they're on their way to opening a fifth location called the Sunrise Campus on Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
"I'm hoping to be the first who graduates from college," said Damiana Torrez, senior student.Read the Full Article
-
What's next for vacant Steve Seroka city council seat?
Las Vegas city Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately.
He was elected to represent Ward 2 in June of 2017. So, what comes next for that seat?
Seroka resigned in a letter to the city clerk Monday.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW