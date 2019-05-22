Three Square Food Bank to provide free meals to CCSD student throughout summer break

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Children who rely on free and reduced-priced meals at school will have access to meals all summer long, thanks to Three Square Food Bank and its program partners.

The “Meet Up and Eat Up” program will provide free, nutritious summer meals May 28 through Aug.9.

During the school year, more than 65 percent of Clark County School District (CCSD) students are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals, which equates to more than 213,000 children. Every summer when school ends, thousands of kids are at risk of going hungry in Southern Nevada. Funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by Nevada’s Department of Agriculture, Meet Up and Eat Up bridges the gap to prevent childhood hunger during the summer months.

“Summer vacation is a time for fun and hunger should be the last thing on every child’s mind,” said Three Square Programs Director, Dorian Stonebarger. “It’s completely unacceptable that thousands of children run the risk of going hungry during the summer months, and Three Square is so grateful for the community partnerships that will ensure that tummies stay full all summer long.”

Meet Up and Eat Up sites offer free, nutritious meals for children 18 years of age or younger and at more than 100 locations across the valley.

The menu includes 20 rotating meal varieties and sites may offer breakfast, lunch or both. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first served basis.

For a comprehensive list of locations, please visit freesummerfood.org.