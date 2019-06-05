Three Square providing lunches for students this summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square has joined forces with numerous community partners to provide bags of nutritious, single-serving, ready-to-eat food items each Friday during the school year to children who might otherwise go without during weekends and long breaks from school.



BackPack for Kids is now being offered during the summer months to continue to support childhood nutrition year round.



Thousands of children are eligible for free and reduced price meals through the Clark County School District. When the school bell rings on Friday, many of these children go hungry until school resumes on Monday morning.

This program is one of several under Three Square’s umbrella of childhood nutrition programs.



​​​​​​​Each bag contains items to provide kids with ready-to-eat meals during the weekend. Items may include granola bars, crackers, pudding, cereal, shelf-stable milk, fruit juice boxes and two entrees.

