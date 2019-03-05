Tour van damaged in string of Boulder City BB gun vandalism Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tour van damaged in string of Boulder City BB gun vandalism prev next

LAS VEGAS - A local band wants the person, who shot up their tour van, to come forward.

"Once I looked up and saw that the window was gone, I started to freak out," said James Adams from Same Sex Mary.

Adams is a member of the popular independent rock band Same Sex Mary. The five-member group has been around for the past eight years.

"We have a show this Friday at the Bunkhouse with a bunch of amazing bands," said Tsvetelina Stefanova. "It's going to be their grand opening. It's free."

Now, the group must find a new ride there because the glass on their old van may not be replaceable.

"Put yourself in other people’s shoes before you have some fun," said Stefanova.

Boulder City Police say as many as six cars and a home were vandalized over the weekend.

All the incidents were reported or discovered between March 2 at 8:30 p.m. and March 3 at 12 p.m. on El Camino, Gloria Lane, and Georgia Avenue.

Still, Adams and Stefanova are hopeful that their ride will soon be fixed.

"It's a big major focus in our day to day life,” Stefanova said. Again, it's unfortunate but we'll have her back soon enough."

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder City Police Department’s non-emergency line at 702-293-9224.