TRAFFIC ALERT: Memorial Day traffic causes major backup on I-15 southbound Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. TRAFFIC ALERT: Memorial Day traffic causes major backup on I-15 southbound prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Memorial Day traffic has caused a heavy backup on I-15 southbound to California, according to the RTC. The backup was about 17-miles long due to the heavy traffic near Primm.

#FASTALERT



5/27/2019 10:35 AM

Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

17 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 27, 2019

Below is video from a traffic camera of the cars driving on the road. According to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, around 330,000 people came to Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend. Around two-thirds of the 330,000 drove.

Drivers stopped at the "World's Largest Chevron" in Jean to fill up before continuing their drive to California.

The “World’s Largest @Chevron” in Jean, NV is packed! People are filling up at the pump and gearing up for the jam-packed journey into California. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/BFSrzCiqw4 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) May 27, 2019

Memorial Day is one the busiest travel days of the year. But according to Trip Advisor, almost forty percent of travelers nation-wide headed back home from their Memorial Day destinations on Sunday. But there were still a lot of people who waited to get on the road on Monday creating traffic headaches.

According to drivers, the congestion seemed to come out of nowhere

"We stopped to eat breakfast at Panera, jumped back on and put on navigation, and it said 5 hours to hit Orange County," said Alberto Vasquez, driving to California. "We were supposed to be there at noon."

Experts say a quarter of travelers will extend their vacation and head back home later in the week. According to Trip Advisor, overall traffic was up 6 percent over the holiday weekend.