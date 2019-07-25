TRAFFIC ALERT: Suicidal person blocks traffic on I-15 NB at Primm near Exit 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UPDATE: The suicidal person was taken into custody. I-15 northbound at Primm has reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY: Nevada Highway Patrol, in conjunction with California Highway Patrol, are on the scene of a person threatening suicide from a pedestrian bridge on I-15 northbound at Primm. The bridge is at Exit 1.

NHP and CHP have the northbound traffic diverted off the highway at Exit 1. The southbound traffic is flowing ok. An alternate route is SR 164/Nipton Road.

Drivers should expect major delays.