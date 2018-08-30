Local News

Training sessions to help those who overdose

LAS VEGAS - A local organization is Thursday, Aug. 30 to educate the public on a major issue in the Las Vegas valley.

Tonight, the Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance is holding three separate training sessions on how to help a person who has overdosed.

Prevention classes begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a gathering of families who have lost someone to drug use.

"At the very end, we're going to be having a candlelight vigil which is kind of a ribbon remembrance vigil and we'll have ribbons representing everyone that's overdosed in our community, southern Nevada community in 2016," said Jennifer Gratzke, disease investigator & intervention specialist.

Training is free but you're being asked to register online.

 

