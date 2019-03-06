Turner's presence vital in Dodgers clubhouse Turner's presence, vital in Dodgers clubhouse prev next

Mesa, Arizona - For the past two years, the L.A. Dodgers' season ended with the team watching another team celebrating winning the World Series. But, this year, the team is even more focused on their attempt to win should they make their third straight trip to the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers roster is filled with young talent, but just as important are the older vets, one is 34-year-old third baseman Justin Turner. His leadership and voice in the clubhouse have been contagious among his teammates.

"I think everyone has a bad taste in their mouth," said Justin Turner. "You lose two of those in a row. You want to get back to work and how to win the last game."

Turner is a big reason for the Dodgers recent success. He was named the 2017 NLCS MVP due to leading the team with a batting average hitting .312 in 2018. He's the type of veteran that the young guys look up to.

"He's definitely a guy that I try to pick his brain as much as I can," said Gavin Lux. "And just being around him day to day, just watching how he goes about his business and what he does, he's, so he does everything right ."

But Turner can't do it alone and knows a new crop of young talent will help them reach their goals

"We got a really deep club," Turner said. "Our young guys are really talented, and it seems like they come into the games late and keep doing damage I think Rios just hit a homer and Estavez and Matt Bee Dee, so the depth is incredible to see those guys come in and play the game that they do is exciting for us."