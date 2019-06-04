Twins follow in siblings footsteps by graduating from high school at age 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two local boys are graduating from high school this week, and they’re only 15! The Benjelloun twins are continuing the trend of their other siblings by graduating from high school before the age of 15.

The brothers took online classes through the Nevada Connections Academy earning a 3.8 and a 3.9 GPA. They took a total of 15 classes a day for six days a week.

“My oldest brother graduated at 15 too,” said Naseem Benjelloun. He was on the news 10 years ago, so it kind of just made a domino reaction in the family.”

Following in the family’s tradition, Naseem and Nour completed four years of high school in just one year.

“Why would I do high school in 4 years when they can do it all in one,” asked Naseem? “I didn’t want to be the oddball.”

The Benjelloun twins will head to UNLV to be with their other siblings.

“I feel kind of prepared to go here now because two of my siblings do,” Naseem said. “I’m actually pretty excited to start.”

Naseem plans to major in computer science. He created the intelligent personal assistant app called “Friday, which is marketed as a free and open version of Alexa, but according to Naseem, it’s smarter.

Nour says he wants to be a lawyer, so he can fix a flawed justice system.

“I want to go to law school. I’ll be leaving law school [at age] 24, 25, and I can start my career as a lawyer at 25,” Nour said.

The twins say they’re excited to continue their journey at the same school. They’re also looking forward to a little sibling rivalry on campus.

“It has been a competition on who would be first with better grades, higher GPA; who’d finish first, who’d finish the school-day,” Nour said.

For anyone looking to take a different educational path, the twins say it’s important always to stay one step ahead.

The boys are raising money for laptops, books, and tuition. To help them achieve those goals go here.