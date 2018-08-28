Two killed in violent I-11 crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOULDER CITY - Investigators suspect speed and impairment led to a crash that killed two people and injured three others on southbound I-11 south of Boulder City Tuesday morning.

A car had pulled over to the right shoulder of the Boulder City Bypass with a mechanical emergency when it was struck by another vehicle at 2:18 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smacka.

A woman and man in the stalled car died at the scene. A surviving passenger told troopers they were stopped to investigate the car's mechanical trouble. She was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Troopers suspect the man driving the other car, a dark gray BMW, was impaired and was speeding. He and a young child were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The impact was so violent that witnesses first thought the cars had rolled. The suspect vehicle flew across the travel lanes and ended up on the left shoulder, according to Trooper Smacka.

Southbound I-11 was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated.

These are the third and fourth fatalities on that stretch of I-11, which only opened on August 9th. 63-year-old Christopher Levo of Milford, Ohio, along with another person, were killed in a three-car crash August 14th. Two others suffered critical injuries in that crash, which troopers blame on one driver making a u-turn and driving in the wrong direction.