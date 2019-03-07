Underground tunnel transit system planned for Las Vegas Convention Center
LAS VEGAS - The future of getting around the Las Vegas Strip could be underground. That is if the convention center's proposed people mover project is successful.
The LVCVA has chosen Tesla founder Elon Musk's boring company to build the project under the Las Vegas Convention Center.
It would connect the roughly 2-mile span of the four convention halls in time for the Consumer Electronics Show in 2021. The idea of tunnels under Las Vegas, whether it's the convention center or a bigger project through the Strip corridor to the airport, seems pretty far out there at first glance.
But the head of the LVCVA on Wednesday said pending full board approval and necessary permitting, construction will begin this summer.
"We're excited today," said LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill. "The innovation, and frankly the fun, that goes along with that, we think it will be an attraction in and of itself."
The system would be a series of tunnels for autonomous vehicles looping under the convention center. There would be roughly 100 cars in the system, which could handle between 4,400 and 11,000 convention goers an hour.
Convention goers like Vladimir Klimovich.
"So, if there was a chance for like having cars down under here, I think that would be faster for us," Klimovich said.
Depending on the final design, it's expected to cost between $35-55 million.
If it's successful, the LVCVA wants to see it connect to a bigger line running through the Strip corridor to McCarran International Airport.
"I mean it makes sense," said Kelly Glass, visitor.
Glass is one of the up to 15,000 visitors per hour anticipated to use it. He says it's badly needed.
"Very congested, a lot of traffic, everything is disconnected, when I saw the monorail system, I questioned why it didn't go to the airport, Glass said.
The larger system would operate similar to an Uber or Lyft. You request a car for a particular destination, it shows up to your station and off you go.
You would pay a few dollars for the ride which would pay for the installation and operation of the tunnels which Hill says wouldn't cost taxpayers anything to build.
"The Boring Company has expressed a willingness to cover the cost of installing the system in the destination, so it's affordable," Hill said.
The RTC supports the project.
When or if it will expand beyond the convention center remains to be seen.
8 News Now spoke with several local elected officials who publicly said they support the project, but privately they expressed some skepticism. Like whether the project would put a wrinkle into other improvements like the Maryland Parkway corridor. RTC General Manager Tina Quigly said that would not be the case.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Clark County flu deaths reach 18
Four more people have died over the past few weeks as a result of the flu, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. So, the total number of deaths thus far for this year's flu season is 18.
Here's how the Southern Nevada Health District described the latest victims:
Twelve of the deaths, so far, this year have been in people 50 years or older.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Health officials confirm active case of tuberculosis at Durango High School
Health officials have identified a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Durango High School. The school is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District to determine which students and staff could have been significantly exposed to TB.
Health Services with the Clark County School District sent the following message to parents Wednesday.
"Parents and Guardians. It has come to our attention that a person at Durango High School has recently been identified as having active tuberculosis (TB). People with the highest risk for TB infection are those who have had close, personal contact with the individual over a period of time. We are currently working with the Southern Nevada Health District as they investigate the situation to determine which students and staff may have been significantly exposed to the active TB case. Parents and guardians will be notified if it is determined that your child needs to be tested for exposure to the TB germ. The safety of our students is a priority at Durango High School and we will work diligently to support the Southern Nevada Health District in their investigation."
UPDATE: Missing 6-month-old found; baby dropped off at high school
UPDATE at 3:26pm: A missing 6-month-old baby was found safe and sound Wednesday. According to North Las Vegas Police, Atreyu Drewry was dropped off at El Dorado High School around 3 p.m.
***Update***6-month old Atreyu Drewry has been found!! The child was dropped off at a local high school and is in good health. We appreciate the outpouring of support. The investigation continues in this case. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 6, 2019
The child was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was checked out. He is said to be in good health.
