Underground tunnel transit system planned for Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS - The future of getting around the Las Vegas Strip could be underground. That is if the convention center's proposed people mover project is successful.

The LVCVA has chosen Tesla founder Elon Musk's boring company to build the project under the Las Vegas Convention Center.

It would connect the roughly 2-mile span of the four convention halls in time for the Consumer Electronics Show in 2021. The idea of tunnels under Las Vegas, whether it's the convention center or a bigger project through the Strip corridor to the airport, seems pretty far out there at first glance.

But the head of the LVCVA on Wednesday said pending full board approval and necessary permitting, construction will begin this summer.

"We're excited today," said LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill. "The innovation, and frankly the fun, that goes along with that, we think it will be an attraction in and of itself."

The system would be a series of tunnels for autonomous vehicles looping under the convention center. There would be roughly 100 cars in the system, which could handle between 4,400 and 11,000 convention goers an hour.

Convention goers like Vladimir Klimovich.

"So, if there was a chance for like having cars down under here, I think that would be faster for us," Klimovich said.

Depending on the final design, it's expected to cost between $35-55 million.

If it's successful, the LVCVA wants to see it connect to a bigger line running through the Strip corridor to McCarran International Airport.

"I mean it makes sense," said Kelly Glass, visitor.

Glass is one of the up to 15,000 visitors per hour anticipated to use it. He says it's badly needed.

"Very congested, a lot of traffic, everything is disconnected, when I saw the monorail system, I questioned why it didn't go to the airport, Glass said.

The larger system would operate similar to an Uber or Lyft. You request a car for a particular destination, it shows up to your station and off you go.

You would pay a few dollars for the ride which would pay for the installation and operation of the tunnels which Hill says wouldn't cost taxpayers anything to build.

"The Boring Company has expressed a willingness to cover the cost of installing the system in the destination, so it's affordable," Hill said.

The RTC supports the project.

When or if it will expand beyond the convention center remains to be seen.

8 News Now spoke with several local elected officials who publicly said they support the project, but privately they expressed some skepticism. Like whether the project would put a wrinkle into other improvements like the Maryland Parkway corridor. RTC General Manager Tina Quigly said that would not be the case.

