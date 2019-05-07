UNLV announces football series with Army

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - The bright lights and glitz of Sin City will meet the rigid discipline of West Point when UNLV and Army for a football series. It will be the first gridiron meeting ever for the two schools.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois made the announcement. Army will come to Las Vegas October 19, 2024 and will likely play inside the new Radiers' stadium currently under construction. The Rebels will play at West Point, New York, October 7, 2028.

“As we experience with our Mountain West partners at the Air Force Academy, it is always an honor to compete athletically against those who choose to serve our country,” said Reed-Francois. “This matchup has been in the works for a while and will no doubt be a memorable series that offers Army fans from across the West a chance to see their program appear in Las Vegas. Of course, it is also a special opportunity whenever you play at West Point.”

College football schedules are made years in advance. In addition to it's slate of Mountain West Conference games, in 2024 UNLV is also scheduled to play at UCLA and host BYU. Army is the only non-conference game scheduled so far for 2028.