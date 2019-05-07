UNLV announces football series with Army
LAS VEGAS - The bright lights and glitz of Sin City will meet the rigid discipline of West Point when UNLV and Army for a football series. It will be the first gridiron meeting ever for the two schools.
UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois made the announcement. Army will come to Las Vegas October 19, 2024 and will likely play inside the new Radiers' stadium currently under construction. The Rebels will play at West Point, New York, October 7, 2028.
“As we experience with our Mountain West partners at the Air Force Academy, it is always an honor to compete athletically against those who choose to serve our country,” said Reed-Francois. “This matchup has been in the works for a while and will no doubt be a memorable series that offers Army fans from across the West a chance to see their program appear in Las Vegas. Of course, it is also a special opportunity whenever you play at West Point.”
College football schedules are made years in advance. In addition to it's slate of Mountain West Conference games, in 2024 UNLV is also scheduled to play at UCLA and host BYU. Army is the only non-conference game scheduled so far for 2028.
UNLV's 2019 Football Schedule:
Sat., Aug. 31 - Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Sat., Sep. 7 - Arkansas State Red Wolves
Sat., Sep. 14 - at Northwestern Wildcats
Sat., Sep. 28 - at Wyoming Cowboys
Sat., Oct. 5 - Boise State Broncos
Sat. Oct. 12 - at Vanderbilt Commodores
Fri., Oct. 18 - at Fresno State Bulldogs
Sat., Oct. 26 - San Diego State Aztecs
Sat., Nov. 16 - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Sat., Nov. 23 - San Jose State Spartans
Sat., Nov. 30 - at Nevada Wolf Pack
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Joe Biden, the former vice-president of the United States of America, made his first campaign stop in Nevada since announcing his run for president. At the event, Biden spoke to members of the local painters and carpenters unions.
However, afterward, Biden granted Politics NOW Co-host Patrick Walker an exclusive interview where he discussed several issues such as immigration reform, health care, and union votes.
Walker even asked the former United States Senator about his interaction with former State Senator and candidate for Nevada Lt. Governor Lucy Flores who wrote in an op-ed about feeling "uneasy" in 2014 when she said Biden kissed her on the back of the head at a campaign rally.Read the Full Article
-
TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks
A Clark County School District special needs teacher is accused of abuse in the classroom.
The I-Team's Vanessa Murphy has the interviews with witnesses conducted by a CCSD police officer, after which he recommended charges against the teacher. But the teacher was never charged. Now two lawsuits have been filed. So, why is she teaching in a different classroom in the Nye County School District?
Vanessa Murphy has a preview of her story at 11 p.m. Tuesday on how this case slipped through the cracks.Read the Full Article
- Photo: City of Boulder City
Fire and police investigate small plane down in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Boulder City Police and Fire are investigating a small plane down in the area just south of the airport, according to a tweet from the City of Boulder City.
BC Police and Fire on scene of small plane down south of Airport. One person being transported with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/X9y1466ixD — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) May 7, 2019
According to Boulder City, the plane went down near the runway. There were a total of two people aboard the plane. One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW