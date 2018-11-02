Local News

UNLV basketball looking to reach new heights in 2018-2019

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 07:12 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 07:12 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - The Runnin' Rebels will kick off their season in a little over a month.

Las Vegas Weekly's Mike Grimala discusses the expectations this year, what to expect, and the progress made during the offseason. Marvin Menzies team looks like it will be relying heavily on some new players looking to make an impact.

8 News NOW anchor Brian Loftus has the story. 

