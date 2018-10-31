UNLV broadcasting students get hands on experience with CBSN's election coverage Video

LAS VEGAS - Many key races in Nevada could decide the balance of power in Washington, D.C. What happens in Las Vegas alone this election year could speak volumes about what we might see across the rest of the country.

When people think of the run-up to election day, they're most likely thinking of people knocking on doors or all of the ads seen on TV.

UNLV broadcasting students had a different take Tuesday on the run-up to election day as they received real-world experience in the field they hope to get into someday.

CBSN's show "CBS News: Red and Blue," along with its host Elaine Quijano set up shop on UNLV's campus Tuesday, which is one week out from election day.

"Nevada is so critical; it is a battleground state, and that is why we are here," Quijano said.

To put the broadcast on the air, students from the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies are working alongside network professionals, setting up lighting, cameras, and microphone levels. Working with a network news team is an opportunity that doesn't come often for students.

"It's one of those experiences you absolutely can't learn in a classroom," said Bryce Palfox, UNLV student. "It's just an experience that you have to take."

"Some people want to just go to class and just learn the book stuff; you need to get out there, you need to meet the people that are actually doing it and build that network of people," said Derek Krueger, UNLV student.

These students are volunteering their time to network and learn from the pros. They hope to take the experience with them into their first jobs as they begin their careers. But the importance of why the program is here is a crucial election which is not lost on them.

"It's important to know what's going on," said Kristen Uedoi, UNLV student. "It's important to be here for the students on campus, and it's just important to vote and get out there."

"We have a huge opportunity here, and with the freedom of that choice, we need to really exercise it," said Arlette Yousif, UNLV student.