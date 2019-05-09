UNLV engineering students battle for best high-tech prototype
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- It is the end of another semester, and for UNLV Engineering students that means they'll be competing for cash prizes with product prototypes they've been designing and building over the past year.
The College of Engineering's Senior Design Competition showcases the creativity and innovation of its students with working models of solutions they've designed to solve a real-world problem.
Students from the Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering competed for cash prizes at the Spring 2019 UNLV Fred and Harriet Cox Senior Design Competition. Students from all areas of engineering choose, design, and build a commercially viable product that is judged by a panel of industry experts.
The competition marks a pinnacle moment in an engineering student’s academic career as they are challenged to hone their engineering expertise and foster skills in business and entrepreneurship. This year, 39 teams will present engineering solutions in various topics including construction, safety, health/fitness, and entertainment.
From emotion recognition AI devices to construction materials made from sustainable and fast-growing hemp, this semester's projects did not disappoint.
