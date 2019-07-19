UNLV hopes ‘nurse camp’ will increase interest in nursing program and help shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is hoping to increase interest in its nursing program this week through a one-of-a-kind event called ‘Nurse Camp.’ It’s also part of a more significant effort to address a nationwide issue of a nurse shortage.

Miranda Steiner was one of 30 high schoolers who attended UNLV’s first-ever nurse camp. The camp is a week-long program where teens can see first-hand what being a nurse is all about.

“I really took an interest in nursing since like kindergarten,” said Steiner. “My aunt, she was a nurse, so I really took an interest to it, so I wanted to learn more about it, and what specialty I wanted to be in.”

The teens learned everything, including how to perform procedures, assist the physically disabled, and how to understand ultrasounds.

