UNLV police are latest to use body-worn cameras

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV police is the latest law enforcement agency to start using body-worn cameras. This after it was made a part of Nevada law for all officers to wear body cameras.

According to Unversity Police, implementing the cameras into their everyday use has been in the works for about a year now.

Officers on UNLV’s main campus started wearing them on Friday and will continue to do so going forward. It’s another step toward safety for the department, as well as transparency with the community it serves.

“We’re all about transparency and accountability, so we’ll have the interactions with the public on camera so if they ever want to make any sort of complaints we’ll be able to hold officers to their actions.”

UNLV police say they’ve had a positive response to the body-camera rollout so far, and that its officers view it as another evidence gathering tool while on patrol.

University Police are in a consolidation process right now, meaning that officers at UNLV, CSN, Nevada State College, and DRI will all be on the same police force. The department is also in a recruiting process and says it’s ordered enough body-cameras anticipating that growth.