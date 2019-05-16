UPDATE: Appleton shooting victim released from hospital

Appleton shooting victim released from hospital

THURSDAY 6/6/19 12:30 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — 30-year-old Brittany Schowalter, the woman injured in the May 15th shooting near the Valley Transit Center in Downtown Appleton, has been released from the hospital.

In a phone call with ThedaCare Public Relations Specialist Cassandra Wallace, she confirmed to Local 5 that Schowalter had been released from ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah but was unable to specify exactly when.

Injured parties identified in downtown Appleton shooting

FRIDAY 5/17/19 2:03 P.M.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police have identified the officers and female victim involved in the downtown Appleton shooting which Wednesday. The suspect has also been identified.

According to officials, two Appleton Police Officers fired at least one round each in the incident.

The female bystander injured during the incident has been identified as Brittany Schowalter, 31. She is currently recovering from her injuries at a local hospital.

Officer Paul Christensen was also struck by gunfire. He was released from the hospital Thursday.

Appleton Police say the suspect, Ruben Houston, 47, of Wausau, died at the scene.

Sergeant Christopher Biese, a 14-year veteran, and Officer Christensen, a one-year veteran, have been identified as officers firing shots. According to the Appleton Police Department’s policy on Officer Involved Critical Incidents, these officers are currently on Administrative Assignment.

The Green Bay Police Department is leading the investigation, with the assistance of several other state and local agencies.

Further information will be withheld until the investigation is concluded.

Fallen firefighter was a father of three, 14-year AFD veteran

THURSDAY 5/16/19 2:00 p.m.

In a joint press conference, the Appleton Police Department, Appleton Fire Department, and Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna expressed sadness at the loss of a fallen brother.

The Appleton Fire Department says firefighter Mitch Lundgaard died from gunshot injuries.

Firefighter Lundgaard was married and a father of three kids.

Police say, officers responded to assist a 47-year-old man believed to be from the Wausau area that was arriving by bus.

First responders were called to provide care to the man due to a medical emergency on the bus.

According to officials, the man left the bus, walked towards the library, and began shooting when officials were attending to him.

A police officer was shot and taken to the hospital but has since been released.

A female bystander was shot; she is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Firefighter Lundgaard was shot and died of his injuries.

The 47-year-old man was also taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

WisDOT traffic cameras follow procession carrying fallen Appleton Firefighter home

THURSDAY 5/16/19 10:14 a.m.

The fallen Appleton Firefighter is returning home at 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

A procession carrying the 14-year AFD veteran will leave Milwaukee at 10:30 a.m. and expects to arrive in downtown Appleton at 12:30 p.m.

The route starts from the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office, heads north on I-41, drives through downtown Appleton, and finishes at the Brettschneider-Trettin Nickel Funeral Chapel.

AFD: Firefighter injured in shooting has died

THURSDAY 5/16/2019 2:23 a.m.

The Appleton Fire Department has reported the firefighter involved in Wednesday night’s shooting on the 100 Block of East Washington Street has died at a local hospital.

The firefighter, who was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department, was one of four people shot at the scene of a medical emergency. An Appleton Police Officer was among the four shot and is currently recovering in a local hospital.

Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hanson and Mayor Tim Hanna will be making a statement to the media Thursday at the Appleton Police Department. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for the firefighter — whose name has not been released — are still pending.

Four, including Police Officer and Firefighter, injured in downtown Appleton shooting

WEDNESDAY 5/15/2019 10:00 p.m.

According to Appleton Police, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to the 100 Block of East Washington Street for a medical call.

Police say while treating the person, the incident escalated into shots being fired.

Four people were injured as a result of the incident including an Appleton Police Officer and Firefighter.

All four people were taken to local hospitals for medical attention.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Shooting in downtown Appleton

WEDNESDAY 5/15/2019 7:03 p.m.

The Appleton Police Department is currently handling a shooting situation in the downtown area, near the Appleton Library and the Transit Center.

As you can see in the video, Police have blocked off many roadways near the area of the incident.

According to Appleton Police, a police officer and firefighter were injured in the incident.

Stick with Local 5 as we continue to monitor this active situation.