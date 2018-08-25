Police take man in custody at Hoover Dam bridge, US 93 and I-11 reopened

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Both the I-11 and US 93 have been reopened after the man on the bypass bridge was taken into custody by officers.

ORIGINAL: Nevada Highway Patrol has closed both I-11 and US 95 in both directions due to a situation involving a man on the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge.

#traffifalert NHP and other law enforcement agencies are on scene at the Pat Tillman/Hoover Dam Bridge for a possible suicidal subject. US93 and I-11 are closed in both directions on the NV and AZ sides. Avoid the area, check back for updates. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/9zP96iTgMZ — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 25, 2018

NHP says the man is possibly suicidal and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Boulder City Police Department, Hoover police, and themselves are all at the scene of the incident.