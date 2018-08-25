Local News

Police take man in custody at Hoover Dam bridge, US 93 and I-11 reopened

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 03:23 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 04:30 PM PDT

UPDATE: Both the I-11 and US 93 have been reopened after the man on the bypass bridge was taken into custody by officers. 

ORIGINAL: Nevada Highway Patrol has closed both I-11 and US 95 in both directions due to a situation involving a man on the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge. 

NHP says the man is possibly suicidal and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Boulder City Police Department, Hoover police, and themselves are all at the scene of the incident. 

